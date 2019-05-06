In the 12 years since Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, the theories have swirled, yet little has been uncovered to decipher what actually happened to the toddler who vanished from a Portuguese hotel room.

It’s a story that has captured the world, becoming the most publicised missing person’s case in modern history, as distraught parents Kate and Gerry McCann continue their search for Maddie.

Now – a key suspect has emerged with a horrific criminal past.

Serial child killer and paedophile Martin Ney, dubbed the “masked man”, is being questioned in line with the case, as he is believed to fit the description of a man acting suspiciously in the hours before Madeleine vanished in 2007.

The German 48-year-old was jailed for life in 2012 for murdering three children, and sexually abusing dozens more, The Sun reports.

On May 3, 2007, Maddie was sleeping in her family’s holiday apartment with her twin siblings, while her parents dined 55 metres away at a tapas bar in the complex with friends.

She was discovered missing by her mother, Kate McCann, late that evening during a routine check of the children.

Here is the trailer from the eight-part Netflix documentary released this year into the case of Madeleine McCann. Post continues after video.

Video by Netflix

The Portuguese police officer who first led the hunt for Madeleine, Goncalo Amaral, suggested the new lead could prove fruitful to the case, and perhaps close the book on what happened to Maddie.

“Detectives are preparing the end of the investigation, with a German paedophile who is in prison right now.”