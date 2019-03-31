How a nightmare about Madeleine turned Kate McCann into police's prime suspect.

A frantic phone call following a vivid nightmare is at the root of one of the most disturbing theories in the Madeleine McCann case – that her own mother Kate McCann is responsible for her disappearance.

The story of the cherub-faced three-year-old who vanished without a trace from a Portuguese hotel room during a family holiday in 2007 has barely left headlines for the 12 years since we first learnt of Madeleine McCann.

And with the release of Netflix documentary The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, the mystery surrounding Maddie's disappearance continues to be one of the most talked about missing children's cases in history.

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann trailer. Post continues after video.

Madeleine went missing from her family’s holiday apartment, while her parents and their friends were having dinner at the Ocean Club restaurant in the same hotel.

Since the night Kate returned to the hotel room to find her daughter's bed empty, Portuguese police and Scotland Yard have worked tirelessly trying to figure out what happened to the young girl. But so far, they have no answers. Only theories.