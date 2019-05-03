Madeleine McCann's parents don't want you to look at these images of their daughter.

Today marks the 12th anniversary of the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

On May 3, 2007, the British toddler vanished from her bed while on holiday with her family in Portugal.

She was sleeping in her family’s holiday apartment with her twin siblings, while her parents dined 55 metres away at a tapas bar in the complex with friends.

Here is the trailer from the eight-part Netflix documentary released this year into the case of Madeleine McCann. Post continues after video.

Video by Netflix

She was discovered missing by her mother, Kate McCann, late that evening during a routine check of the children.

Maddie’s story has been at the centre of debate ever since. There has been no sign of the little girl since she went missing, despite being the most publicised missing person in modern history.

New photos have been released to mark the 12th anniversary of her disappearance, but her parents are furious and have hit out at the age-progressed images, which they claim are bogus.

The Official Find Madeleine Campaign Facebook page said: “We have received questions about a new age-progression image that was circulated on Instagram.