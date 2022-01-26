A short-lived marriage and a new engagement: A brief history of Macaulay Culkin's relationships.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged.

But in typical fashion, the pair, who reportedly began dating back in 2017 after meeting on the set of Changeland, have not officially announced the news themselves, leaving it up to a 'source' to confirm to People.

Culkin and Song are notoriously private, rarely sharing photos of themselves to social media or engaging with media.

In April 2021, they welcomed their first child, son Dakota Song Culkin, and released only a two word statement: "We're overjoyed".

In a 2020 profile for Esquire, Culkin shared the pair were at that point trying to have a baby.

"We practice a lot," Culkin, now 41 years old, joked.

"We're figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more when your lady comes into the room and says, 'Honey, I'm ovulating.'"

During the interview, Culkin shared that the couple, who share a whole host of pets including a Shiba Inu called Panda and a fish named Cinnamon, had moved in together.

Song started her acting career as a teenager on the Disney Channel, starring in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and Wizards of Waverly Place.

Most recently, the 33-year-old has starred in Scandal and Dollface.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Song shared that growing up in front of the camera was "one thing" she bonded with Culkin over.

"It's almost like child actors… don't even have to talk about it," she said.

"You just look each other in the eye and you nod and we know."