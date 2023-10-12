If I had a dollar for every time the Cyrus family siblings publicly feuded around the time of their parents' weddings, I'd have two dollars. Which is not a lot of money but it is weird that it's happened twice.

First, some nice-ish news: Billy Ray Cyrus, achy breaky heart no more, married his fiancée, Australian musician Firerose (a.k.ka Johanna Rosie Hodges) this week. I'm going to need an eight-part docuseries into why the Cyrus family are so bloody into Aussies. But anyway.

They said 'I do' after a year-long engagement and in a post to Instagram described it as "the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."