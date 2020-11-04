A quokka may have just leaked The Bachelor's Locky and Irena's engagement, and more in Celeb in 5.

So far neither Irena nor Locky have confirmed the news, but we're excited for a possible Bachie wedding in the future.

2. “He was so adamant that he hadn’t done anything wrong.” Sabrina reveals that Firass made her cry on SAS Australia.

Everyone's been talking about Firass Dirani's behaviour on SAS Australia lately. And it hasn't exactly been for the right reasons.

Now AFLW player Sabrina Frederick has opened up about the time the actor made her cry while filming the show.

"When you live with complete strangers in that environment, emotions are high anyway, so I’ll precursor with that," the 23-year-old told news.com.au.

"However, I just have never been forced to live with someone that just constantly was… I don’t know… I can’t even explain… constantly doing things to get us in trouble."

Sabrina went on to explain that Firass would say "one line comments" to her "every day".

"I’m an emotional person. Don’t get me wrong, I look like a hard a*** on the show but I’m a very emotional person and a caring person and for me, I couldn’t understand why he was saying the things that he was saying to me."

Firass' comments eventually became too much.

"Just on that one day he got me and I just lost it... I’m a very honest person with my emotions and of course I don’t want to cry on camera but at the same time that’s how I felt at the time."