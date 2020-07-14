Jojoba, rosehip and squalane: Exactly which face oil to slather on for glowy skin.

Confused by face oils? Us too.

While this new(ish) step in our skincare routines seems promising, it leaves us with a lot of questions surrounding what face oils actually do, whether we really need one and finally, which one we should be buying.

So we've broken down the most commonly asked questions when it comes to this buzzy skincare product, along with the best face oils out there, to help you make up your mind.

What is a face oil?

So, what even is a face oil? Great question.

Essentially, a face oil is an emollient (a liquid that makes your skin soft) that you can use in your skincare routine for instant softness and surface level hydration.

Many face oils also include antioxidants, nutrients and fatty acids which can help with various skin concerns, such as dullness, ageing, inflammation and even acne.

What does a facial oil do?

As you're probably aware, your skin produces oil.

It creates the oil throughout the day which makes you shiny, called sebum. But it also produces oils which are responsible for keeping your skin soft and hydration locked in.

﻿By using a face oil on top of these oils that your body already produces, your skin will feel softer, appear more hydrated (you know, all glistening and glowy) and it will protect moisture from getting out.

But something you have to remember is that oil sits on the surface of your skin, whilst your moisturiser or hyaluronic acid will penetrate much deeper. So, make sure to add a face oil into your routine along with your moisturiser, don't replace it.

Types of face oils.

Just to make things tricky, there are a few different types of face oils to choose from.

Here are the five most common face oils (and our personal favourites) to pick from.

1. Rosehip oil.

Rosehip oil is a nourishing plant oil extracted from the fruit and seeds of the rose plant. It's packed with fatty acids, nutrients and vitamin A and C.

The fatty acids lock in moisture, keeping your skin plump and hydrated, the Vitamin A helps to smooth fine lines and slow the signs of ageing, and the Vitamin C works wonders to even out skin tone and pigmentation.

2. Jojoba oil.

If you have acne-prone skin and the prospect of adding more oil to your already shiny face sounds terrifying, Jojoba’s for you. Jojoba oil’s molecular structure almost exactly mimics the sebum your skin naturally produces, which is why it works so damn well at hydrating but not adding too much oil.