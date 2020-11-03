A WAG and 'the best' year of being single: Zoe Foster Blake's dating life before Hamish.

Zoë Foster Blake is, without a doubt, one of those women who we not so secretly wish was our sister. She’s quick-witted, damn successful and is full of piping hot relationship advice that frankly we all need to hear.

However, prior to her becoming one half of Australia’s favourite couple (AKA Hamish Blake and Zoë Foster Blake), Zoë had a rather surprising dating history - where she spent a significant amount of time being a WAG.

When Zoë sat down (via Zoom) with Mia Freedman for an episode of No Filter, she dived into her dating life pre-Hamish.

So, here’s what we now know about Zoë Foster Blake’s dating life before Hamish.

Zoë Foster Blake and Craig Wing: The WAG years.

“I think when I met you, you were dating Craig Wing and you were a WAG before the word WAG was even a word. How did that happen?” Mia asked the Go-To Skincare CEO.

“The honest truth is that I was working as a promotional girl when I was 18 for Bensons & Hedges [the cigarette brand]. I was dead broke, I deferred uni and I had moved to Sydney, and I still don’t know why. I had not a dime, not a friend, moved into a share house from Bunadnoon and had a very lonely, strange year where I did night packing for Coles, telemarketing, the lot. And then some girls on the street asked me to do promo work, and I’m like, ‘20 bucks an hour? Oh yeah!’.

“So we would dress up in gold and hit the city on Friday nights and sell cigarettes in clubs and bars. And one of those nights where I was doing the 12am to 4am shift, where you’d have glow sticks on your tray and walk through clubs - and he was there. Minding all the coats for his friends, sober and bored. And we just got chatting.”

That chat led to a nine-year-long relationship with Craig, who was then a professional rugby league and rugby union player, playing for the likes of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters and Australia.

Craig playing for those clubs meant that Zoë, by default, was a WAG.