After just one week in the South African jungle, David Oldfield became the third person to be voted off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

(It is worth noting, however, that David – who co-founded Pauline Hanson‘s One Nation party – is actually the fifth celebrity contestant to leave, after both Bernard Tomic and Anthony Mundine left voluntarily).

And while he entered the jungle with his wife, Real Housewives Of Sydney star Lisa Oldfield, she said on Monday night’s episode she was “stoked” to be free of his burdensome presence in the camp.

Watch Lisa Oldfield discuss her husband’s departure in the video below.

Lisa, 43, made the confession when Simone Holtznagel asked about her feelings towards competing in the show alone.

“Are you, like, not happy that David’s left, but kind of glad so you just get to have a week being you?” she asked, to which Lisa responded, “I’m so stoked”.

She compared managing David’s temper – and his controversial beliefs that already caused grief with many of their fellow campmates – to dealing with a “third child”.

“Rather than saying ‘Bert, get your finger out of your nose’, it’s like, ‘Get your foot out of your mouth’,” Lisa said.

Things reached boiling point between David and Australian comedian Fiona O’Loughlin on the show last week, when he remarked he didn’t think indigenous people – from anywhere – invented anything.