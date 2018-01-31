I'm A Celebrity viewers lay into Channel 10 over "disgraceful" post about Bernard Tomic.

Say what you will about Bernard Tomic‘s long history of ‘bratty’ behaviour – both on and off the tennis court – but there’s one thing that’s for sure after he became the first ever star to quit the Aussie version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here: he is clearly troubled.

Just three days into the South African reality TV adventure, the 25-year-old sensationally walked off the show, telling his campmates he had been battling “negative thoughts”. He wanted to instead focus back on his tennis career, which he admittedly neglected throughout 2017.

“I feel my biggest concern is just I did start playing well a few months back and I’m starting to get back into it and I need a lot more time,” he told the fellow celebrities as he bid them farewell.

“I need to be competing and playing in what I do best and that’s why I’ve decided to leave.”

Speaking to The Project before the episode went to air, co-host Julia Morris said she was “furious” Tomic had quit.

“It is very dramatic. It involves the entire camp,” she said.

“Yeah, he is just a quitter. I thought he was going in there to make a difference.”

Viewers are now fuming after Channel 10 tweeted – and quickly deleted – what many are labelling an ‘insensitive’ tweet just minutes after Tomic left the show.