Anthony Mundine has become the second celeb to quit I'm A Celebrity in the show's history.

Boxer Anthony Mundine has become the second celebrity to leave the jungle on 2018’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here – and for the second time in the show’s history.

Channel Ten have confirmed Mundine has become the second contestant to quit the reality show in its history on Thursday morning Australian time, with footage posted to the I’m A Celebrity Twitter account showing the 42-year-old saying, “I’m the man. Get me out of here”.

Video by Channel Ten

Australians will see his exit in full on tonight’s show, which came after a particularly nasty Viper Room challenge with boxing rival Danny Green, News Corp reported.

Mundine addressed his decision to leave the South African jungle on Thursday morning in a Facebook post, telling the public “it’s all gravy baby” and that he misses his family.

“Hey everyone! No doubt you have seen the headlines by now that I have left the jungle,” he wrote.

“It was an incredible experience but I miss my family and feel like I have accomplished everything I wanted to do. I did all but one of the trials (which I couldn’t compete in because of my foot) and met some great people and went out with a bang on an epic trial that you will see tonight.

“Thanks for the supporting me on the show & make sure you watch me go out with a bang !! See you all back home.”