The Bachelor's Laura on that Locky and Bella 'pact' rumour, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. 'People jump to tear down a good connection.' The Bachelor's Laura on that Locky and Bella 'pact' rumour.
This year's season of The Bachelor has had its fair share of rumours, including a very persistent rumour that frontrunner Bella and the bachie himself knew each other and made a 'pact' before filming began.
Eliminated Bachie contestant Nadine Kodsi told the So Dramatic podcast about the so called 'pact' following her elimination, and both Bella and Locky have denied it too.
On Thursday, eliminated contestant Laura Calleri told Mamamia she definitely didn't believe the rumour.
"No, I definitely don't think they did [have a pact]," Laura said, adding Bella was her "best mate" and she backed her to win Locky's heart at the end.
"I think people just jump at any chance to tear down a good connection between two people. I don't think they knew each other beforehand."
Laura, who became known for her narration and portrayal as a 'snob' told Mamamia she never expected to be cast as a villain, but was overall pleased with her Bach experience.
"As time has gone on people have realised that's just how I am. I'm a bit dry and sarcastic," she said.
"Obviously there's so many more different parts to my personality than what you saw, but I was 100 per cent me. All my friends and family were like 'Oh that is totally something that you would say'.
"I think a lot of viewers have said that I was speaking what everyone else was thinking. I don't regret it at all, I think I helped make sense of the show."