The Bachelor's Laura on that Locky and Bella 'pact' rumour, and more in Celeb in 5.

'People jump to tear down a good connection.' The Bachelor's Laura on that Locky and Bella 'pact' rumour.



This year's season of The Bachelor has had its fair share of rumours, including a very persistent rumour that frontrunner Bella and the bachie himself knew each other and made a 'pact' before filming began.

Eliminated Bachie contestant Nadine Kodsi told the So Dramatic podcast about the so called 'pact' following her elimination, and both Bella and Locky have denied it too.

﻿On Thursday, eliminated contestant Laura Calleri told Mamamia she definitely didn't believe the rumour.

"No, I definitely don't think they did [have a pact]," Laura said, adding Bella was her "best mate" and she backed her to win Locky's heart at the end.

"I think people just jump at any chance to tear down a good connection between two people. I don't think they knew each other beforehand."

Laura, who became known for her narration and portrayal as a 'snob' told Mamamia she never expected to be cast as a villain, but was overall pleased with her Bach experience.

"As time has gone on people have realised that's just how I am. I'm a bit dry and sarcastic," she said.

"Obviously there's so many more different parts to my personality than what you saw, but I was 100 per cent me. All my friends and family were like 'Oh that is totally something that you would say'.

"I think a lot of viewers have said that I was speaking what everyone else was thinking. I don't regret it at all, I think I helped make sense of the show."