"How is no one talking about that?" Areeba on the name-calling in The Bachelor mansion.

Areeba had every intention of stirring the pot when she entered The Bachelor mansion.

She's the type of person who's not afraid to say what everyone else is thinking. She's also not scared to stand up for herself.

From the very first cocktail party, the 25-year-old became a key player in this season's drama. She interrupted Zoe-Clare's chat with Locky and was just as confused as the rest of us when that drama climaxed with Zoe-Clare accusing her of discriminating against her hair colour.

"I had no idea interrupting that one chat would lead to all of that. No one mentioned anything about the colour of her hair that day. I don't know what happened," she told Mamamia after her eviction on Wednesday night.

"Especially to someone like me as well. Like, come on, man. You just don't do that. It was wrong on so many levels."

While Areeba was surprised that moment was such a big storyline, she was more astonished at how quickly she was labelled a 'villain'.

"I wouldn't look at myself as a villain. I wouldn't. If being outspoken and saying how you feel makes you the villain, then that's fine, I'll take that," she said.

Despite the harsh criticism the home loan officer received both in the house and online, she's standing by everything she said and did on the show.

"For me it wasn't like I was trying to be the villain. There are so many articles like 'she wants to be the villain'. No, this is who I am, what you see is pretty much me. It was a little too much but at the end of the day it's a reality TV show and there's always going to be stuff added in," she explained.

"But pretty much it is me and I'm going to own up to it and say yeah I get it all."

The thing Areeba can't look past is how differently she was treated to the other 'villains' on the show.

Areeba owns what she did in the house. She interrupted chats. She had a public falling out with one of her friends. And was quick to bite back whenever she was attacked.