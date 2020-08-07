"You've tested positive": Exactly what happens when a COVID-19 contact tracer calls.

"What's come through really strongly from the start of this pandemic is that the element of mental health is as — if not more — important than many other aspects.

"So there's definitely this element of supporting people through their journey with COVID-19."

The next crucial task is to ensure the person is isolating well.

"That means that they need to stay at home, or if they're in a quarantine hotel, of course, stay there," he said.

"It also means that they need to be separated from any other people, like their family members. So we talk about ensuring that they have their own room, their own bathroom and they're not sharing any parts of the house. And then once we've done that, we have a very, very detailed conversation about where they might have been while they were infectious and look at who they may have exposed."

Did they visit a restaurant? At what time? Who with? For how long were they there? Did they sit indoors or outdoors? Did they go to a workplace? What meetings did they have? Did they use the lunchroom? Who else uses that lunchroom?

It's not as simple as just asking them exactly where they've been, Dr Scalley said. It's typically multiple conversations over the course of several days, often adding up to about three to four hours.﻿

﻿Dr Scalley likens it to detective work. And like detectives, contact tracers lean on particular interview skills to get the information they need.

"There are ways to trigger people's memory," he said. "I remember talking to one person in the peak of the cases in W.A. and he was obviously very into AFL. I quickly searched what game was on that weekend, and I said, 'This was the day when the [Freemantle] Dockers were playing...' some other team. And in that way, he remembered exactly what he was doing."

Physical evidence can also be helpful. Credit card statements, for example, work diaries, calendars, emails, call history and more.

Finding close contacts.

The people the tracers are looking for are called 'close contacts'.

Based on current understanding of how SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19 disease) spreads, that means anyone who has had face-to-face contact with a known case for 15 minutes or more.

"The other one is [people who've shared] a close, confined area, like a small to medium room, for a couple of hours," Dr Scalley said. "And normally the vast majority of people that get infected with COVID-19 have had exposure at that level."

These close contacts are tracked down by the tracers, informed of their isolation requirements and then contacted regularly over the course of two weeks before they can be cleared.