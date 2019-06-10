Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Lady Gaga was heckled on stage about Bradley Cooper and used a few explicit words to shut the angry crowd down.
Lady Gaga has precisely no time for people (like us) who are not-so-secretly hoping she is soon to go public about a romance with Bradley Cooper.
The Sun reports the singer hit back at hecklers during a Las Vegas performance on Saturday night after they asked where Bradley Cooper was, days after his split from his partner of four years Irina Shayk with whom he shares a two-year-old daughter.
Before performing Shallow, the breakout hit from the film A Star is Born, the very movie that became the source of Gaga-Cooper romance rumours, she told the crowd: “And one more thing, be kind or f**k off.”
Because movies are real ya know
where was the kindness when people were gushing over how perfect they were together. How they were sleeping with each other. Where was the kindness towards the three other people involved including a small child