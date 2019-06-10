Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Yikes.

Gaga ended her engagement to Christian Carino in February after two years together, and last week, model Irina moved out of the home she shared with Bradley.

Reports have hinted that the speculation following two emotional live performances of Shallow in Las Vegas in January and again at the Oscars in February may have contributed to Bradley and Irina's break-up.

This was further fuelled when Irina unfollowed Gaga on Twitter.

2. Gwyneth Paltrow has given an honest insight into why she and her husband don’t live together.

It's no secret Gwyneth Paltrow marches to the beat of her own drum in many aspects of life.

And her marriage is no exception.

Speaking to the Sunday Times this weekend, Gwyneth, 46, revealed her husband Brad Falchuk, 48, doesn't actually live with her - or rather hasn't moved in completely - despite the couple tying the knot last September.

Instead, they each spend a few nights each week in their separate homes with their own children.

She's conscious of ensuring this living situation is upheld while they still have their teenage children from separate marriages living with them.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Gwyneth told the publication.

She says co-parenting Brad’s son, Brody, and daughter, Isabella, with two teens of her own - daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13, isn't always easy.

“I mean, sometimes that piece gets complicated when there are two teenage girls," she says of Isabella and Apple. "If you’re not all drinking the same Kool-Aid, it can be tough. I do think, though, at the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing, which is to feel love and be accepted.”