Today, everyone's rewatching Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's performance at the Oscars.

Almost four months ago, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed their song Shallow at the Oscars. Cooper sang with his arm around Gaga, and she nuzzled into his neck. Their faces were close, their eye contact electrifying.

It was the culmination of months of what fans perceived to be very real sexual tension between the lead actors of A Star is Born – who convincingly played love interests Jackson and Ally in the film.

For some viewers, the chemistry made them “uncomfortable”, given Lady Gaga had just split with her fiance, and Cooper was reportedly in a happy relationship with model Irina Shayk.

Then, days after the Oscars performance, the rumours were shut down.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, Lady Gaga said, “First of all, social media quite frankly is the toilet of the Internet and what it has done to pop culture is abysmal.

“And people saw love, and guess what, that’s what we wanted you to see. This is a love song, the movie is a love story.”

Ahead of the Oscars, Mamamia’s Laura Brodnik wrote that the drama around Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga – including Lady Gaga’s curiously timed break up, was all part of the marketing campaign for the film.

“A Star Is Born’s slightly lower budget could be traced back to the idea that their campaign is based on their publicly endorsed and sweeping “narrative” style plan centred on the star power and “relationship” between Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) and Bradley Cooper,” Brodnik wrote.