Sitting next to his wife, Guy Sebastian was asked if he ever dated Delta Goodrem. He did.

With his partner of over 17 years Jules Sebastian sitting next to him, Guy Sebastian was asked to describe what it was like dating Delta Goodrem.

Guy and Jules met when they were 12 through a church choir in Adelaide, and after dating on-and-off again, have been married for 11 years and have two children together.

But in the 60 Minutes interview airing on Sunday night, it appears interviewer Tom Steinfort couldn’t help but ask about the time the Australian Idol singer, 37, dated Delta, who is now his colleague as a judge on The Voice, during one of the ‘off’ periods in his long-term relationship.

You can watch the promo for Guy Sebastian’s 60 Minutes interview (and the part when he’s asked about Delta) below. Post continues after video.

Turning to Jules, a stylist and TV presenter, Guy says his few dates with Delta were the first thing he told her about when they got back together.

“I said, “Just so you know, I went on a few dates with Delta,” he said, looking a bit uncomfortable with where the conversation had gone.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Guy said it felt “a bit odd” rehashing the limited details of his brief romantic encounter with Delta some 16 years ago during the interview.

“I’m a family man and Delta is so happy in her life. Even if it’s all in jest, I don’t want to contribute to making Delta look bad. She’s been nothing but so kind and sweet to me,” he told the publication.