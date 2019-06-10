"We're keeping his light alive." Guy Sebastian on the loss that inspired his new song.

Late last year, Guy Sebastian was living and working in LA when he received a phone call.

His friend, Luke Liang, who he’d travelled the world touring and making music with for years, had passed away.

On Sunday night, we saw the 37-year-old singer songwriter beside his wife, stylist and TV presenter Jules Sebastian, for a 60 Minutes interview, struggling to articulate how Liang lost his life to his battle with mental health.

“What can I say?” the father-of-two said of his friend’s death.

You can watch a snippet from Guy Sebastian’s 60 Minutes interview in the video below, post continues after video.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Sebastian spoke of the time he spent playing music with Liang in Australia and internationally. He described his friend, who was a talented session musician, as being “like Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins who could play everything”.

“[His death] was very unexpected. In fact, I’d actually done a gig with Luke, who passed away, just before I left for LA. And I could sense that something wasn’t quite right… It was very hard to process and it still is,” he said.

Sebastian wrote his new single ‘Choir’ in Liang’s memory. After “tearing up” a slow ballad that “didn’t feel right”, he wrote ‘Choir’, an upbeat, poignant song about the choir of voices Liang has joined in death, and the choir of voices “keeping his light alive” on earth.