All our observations about Kylie Jenner's long-awaited Instagram comeback.

It’s been a dark and desolate nine months for the 103 million of us who follow Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

With only recycled, cryptic selfies and pictures of lipsticks to sustain us, our Instagram feeds have been looking decidedly dry.

But the drought is over, because the 20-year-old just made her Instagram comeback. And we’re not sure if this is because she’s a mum now, but her first fresh uploads in months (aside from, you know, the not at all major announcement of the birth of her daughter, Stormi) are kind of, accidentally really relatable.

The two photos show Kylie, who gave birth on February 1, in a full face of makeup casually slumped behind the wheel of her Bentley in a red Adidas tracksuit, which coincidentally matches the red leather interior of said Bentley.

So sorry, which part of this whole display of wealth is relatable, you ask?

Give us a second, would you?