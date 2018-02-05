A recap of the moments in Kylie Jenner's pregnancy video that left us violently sobbing.

In case you missed it, Kylie Jenner is now a mum.

A mum who has 101 million Instagram followers and managed to keep her entire pregnancy – and birth – a secret until today.

Yes, you may think that Kylie Jenner’s ‘pregnancy’ was the world’s worst kept secret, but even though it was pretty much an accepted truth, not one word was said and not one picture was shared that really, truly confirmed it until today.

In announcing the arrival of her baby girl (whose name has not yet been revealed) born at 4.43pm on February 1, Kylie also shared an eleven-and-a-half minute long video that documented her entire pregnancy journey.

The video, called ‘To Our Daughter‘, is surprisingly poignant and intimate, giving fans a glimpse into what 20-year-old Kylie has been thinking and feeling for the past nine months.

It’s also so filled with love and joy that it left us in a puddle of our own tears. And so we can all sob together, let’s revisit all the moments that touched us the most.

When it starts with Kris giving birth to Kylie…