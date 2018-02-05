IT'S OFFICIAL: Kylie Jenner has given birth to her very first baby.

Remember that official confirmation we’ve so desperately been waiting for since Kylie Jenner was rumoured to be expecting way back in September?

Well, it’s just arrived… in the form of a real life, human baby.

Yep, that’s right, after dodging questions for months (and getting her sisters in on the action, too), cleverly hiding her growing bump in her social media snaps and claiming that any paparazzi pics of her belly had been digitally altered, Kylie Jenner has actually given birth to a baby girl.

Announcing the baby’s arrival on Instagram, the 20-year-old revealed the reason she’d kept her fans in the dark throughout her pregnancy journey.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for the role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

LISTEN: Khloe asked the paps not to photograph her, and it got us thinking… do the Kardashians really have the right to ask for privacy? The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss.

She also described pregnancy as “the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience” she’d ever had.

“I’m actually going to miss it,” she shared.

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing.