The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Biggest mistake of my life.” The text message Beau Ryan sent Kyle Sandilands about his mental health.

Earlier this week, Kyle Sandilands caught everyone off guard when he shared he has been secretly battling with mental health issues.

Following the backlash from his controversial 60 Minutes interview, Kyle explained on the Kyle and Jackie O Show that he feels “very alone even though I’m constantly surrounded by people.”

“I don’t have anything [physically wrong] that I know of… but there is something wrong, but it’s not a medical thing,” he told Jackie O on Monday morning. “I’m not joking. Inside my person, I’m very sad,” he said, choking up. View this post on Instagram If you or someone you know is struggling, Lifeline is available for support on 13 11 14. A post shared by Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) on May 24, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT

Now, the 48-year-old radio host says he regrets opening up about his mental health because now fellow celebrities won’t stop texting him to check in on him. “Biggest mistake of my life, saying that. Every b*****d and their dog sent messages, which is very nice, but all day the phone was buzzing. It was so annoying,” he said on The Kyle and Jackie O show this morning.

“Do not want it! God, there was so many… everyone I’ve ever known. Celebrities, news presenters, television stars, movie stars, sports stars,” he added. He then shared a text he received from retired rugby league player and fill- in KIIS FM presenter Beau Ryan. “‘I’m sitting there relaxing, and I open my phone, ‘Hey man, it’s Beau Ryan. Just wanted to say I really hope you’re ok and I’m always here for you.'” ‘”And for what it’s worth bro, I really look up to you and I’m glad that I’m on your team. Stay strong, and please take care my bro.”‘ Kyle mocked Beau’s message, saying “there were ‘too many ‘bros’ for a start” and that he hadn’t bothered to reply. While he acknowledged the gesture was nice, Kyle explained that he didn’t like people feeling sorry for him. “I should’ve just kept quiet and got fatter and fatter,” he said. Jackie O said she also received a bunch of text messages from people offering Kyle support. If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner. If you’re based in Australia, please contact Lifeline 13 11 14 for support or beyondblue 1300 22 4636.

2. Why Melissa Leong was absent from last night’s episode of MasterChef. If you watched MasterChef last night, there’s a good chance you noticed judge Melissa Leong was clearly missing from the show. “Melissa couldn’t be with us today, but she’ll be back on deck tomorrow,” judge Jock Zonfrillo briefly told the contestants before moving along with the competition.

Many fans were left speculating what happened to Melissa and if the show’s new COVID-19 restrictions had anything to do with it.

Thankfully Melissa didn’t leave fans guessing for long and eventually cleared up her disappearance from the show on Instagram after the episode aired.

“We’ve reached the point in our season where COVID rules come into play. As a food show, hygiene is always at the top of mind and practice, but now you’ll see social distancing, too,” she wrote.

“For those of you wondering where I am in this landmark episode, I had sinusitis and took myself to the GP in order to do the safe, thorough and responsible thing in such uncertain times. I was cleared and returned to set the next day.”

She went on to explain that the MasterChef cast and crew “take the health and safety of each other and our community seriously and feel fortunate to continue bringing you a season we’re thrilled you love”. So there we have it, we can expect to see Melissa safely back on our screens tonight when MasterChef continues at 7.30pm on Channel Ten.

3. A cryptic tweet and Killing Eve: The theory about Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift.

Taylor Swift has been involved in a dispute between herself and her new manager, Scooter Braun for some time.

Ever since her long-time manager, Scott Borchetta sold his label Big Machine Records to Scooter Braun, the controversial manager of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, she has been unhappy about it for one reason: she is not allowed to perform her old songs.

“Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year,” she wrote across all her social media accounts.

Now, Taylor might have found a way around that.

In the latest episode of Killing Eve, an unknown band called Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club performed her hit song, Look What You Made Me Do.

Taylor was so happy about it that she tweeted that she was “VERY STOKED”.