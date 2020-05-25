"That's screwed up." Why everyone is talking about Kyle and Jackie O's 60 Minutes' interview.

For days, 60 Minutes promoted its exclusive interview with KIIS FM radio hosts, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, as the time Sandilands would open up about a health condition.

In the show’s preview, Sandilands, 48, was teary-eyed when he looked at Henderson, 45, and told her he’d been hiding a medical condition for some time.

“I love you and it’s been wonderful,” he said.

The 60 Minutes preview shows an emotional Kyle and Jackie O.

The preview then cut to interviewer Karl Stefanovic pointing out that Sandilands is crying.

“Why?” Henderson asked.

“There’s a condition that I’ve been diagnosed with that I haven’t spoken to anyone about,” Sandilands said, with the camera then showing Henderson wipe tears from her eyes.

The preview ended there, but Sandilands confirmed the moment was a prank during the full interview on Sunday night, leaving Henderson – and viewers – fuming.

"Are you joking?" Henderson asked during the show, with Sandilands responding "yeah".