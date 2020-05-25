Endless controversies and a cocaine addiction: Kyle Sandilands' 'sad' life in the spotlight.

This post discusses drug addiction, and may be triggering for some readers.

On Sunday night, Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson sat down with Karl Stefanovic on 60 Minutes for an exclusive interview about their 20-year working relationship.

In the days leading up to the interview, previews for 60 Minutes hinted Sandilands would open up about a mysterious “health battle”.

“There’s a condition that I’ve been diagnosed with and I haven’t spoken to anyone about,” the 48-year-old said.

The preview for 60 Minutes showed an emotional Kyle and Jackie O. Post continues below.

But when the episode aired on Sunday night, it soon became clear that Sandilands’ comments were merely part of a prank – leaving viewers fuming.

Now, speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday morning, Sandilands has responded to the outrage, sharing that his joke was his own way of addressing his mental health.

Although the radio host admitted that his joke was not made in the “right forum”, he shared that his tears during the interview were entirely genuine.

“The honest truth as to why I was so able to cry, like all that breakdown stuff so easy, was because inside I’m very sad,” he shared.

“I’m not joking. Inside my person, I’m very sad,” he added, tearing up.

“It was real emotion… there is a great sadness in me that I just carry around. Every day.”

During the segment, Sandilands’ co-host Henderson reminded him she was always checking in on him.