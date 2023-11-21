Kyle Sandilands, Jackie O and the biggest deal in radio history.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie 'O' Henderson have signed a monumental multi-million dollar deal with Australian Radio Network (ARN) that will see the duo remain on air with the network for another decade.

The landmark deal is the biggest in Australian radio history.

The Sydney duo signed their new contracts live on-air, telling listeners on The Kyle & Jackie O Show that they have extended their contract until the end of 2034, worth a reported $200 million.

The show is also set to expand into Melbourne in 2024.

Watch: Kyle Sandilands talks to Mia Freedman on No Filter about relationships and kids. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

"Fans of the show will be stoked to hear that this 10-year deal is the longest radio deal in Australian history. Love us or loathe us, Jackie and I will be continuing with our politically incorrect nonsense for a long, long time," Sandilands said.

"Speaking of 10 years… 10 years ago the 'other' network we were once at told Jackie and I that we were past our used-by date and no longer relevant. So that's a fun little observation that's worth mentioning on such a momentous day. Cheers to ARN for the great partnership and to the future goals we'll continue kicking together."