EXCLUSIVE: The one thing Jackie O wishes women knew about divorce.

"When you have to start dealing with separating assets and child custody, it doesn't really matter how great your relationship is, that part is so painful, and so triggering for everyone I know who's been through it," she said.

"The worst comes out in people, especially when lawyers are involved. You might say certain things within your relationship like, 'If we ever split up, I would never do this, I would never ask for this.' And then suddenly, you're alone with your lawyer and your lawyers are going, 'You have to ask for this.'

"And then you feel betrayed, and that is incredibly triggering. You think, 'How could they do this? Why do they want this?' So a lot of raw nerves hit during that process."

Turns out, the feeling of betrayal is common during divorce proceedings – and it's a feeling couples' therapist Melissa Ferrari says is a byproduct of grief.

"Grief that it ended, grief of losing the dream of what it was supposed to be and also the grief of not being able to discuss and sort things out face to face amicably," Ferrari told Mamamia.

But while divorce and everything leading up to it usually comes with big emotions, Jackie emphasised how important it was to move on – especially if two people are planning on co-parenting.

"Once that decision has been made, let it go. You can't harbour any kind of resentment, because at the end of the day, you're going to be co-parenting and you want to keep that really copacetic. So once you let that go, then the healing starts. And that takes another couple of years. So I would say to anyone going through this. It's a three year process. Easy."