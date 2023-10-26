EXCLUSIVE: The one thing Jackie O wishes women knew about divorce.

When you’re one of the most successful women in Australian media, it can be easy for others to assume that everything in your life is always smooth sailing.
Big pay cheques, endless opportunities and a hit radio show can sometimes take away from the fact that you're human – because, what problems could you possibly have?
Jackie 'O' Henderson, co-host of the famous and uber-successful Kyle & Jackie O Show, lives a life many could only dream of. However, on her most recent appearance on Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, listeners were reminded that she has struggles too.