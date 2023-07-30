Why two of Australia’s biggest TV stars are not attending the Logies.

It might be TV's night of nights but for some Australian TV stars, it's just another night.

As the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards kick off tonight, two of Australia's most popular stars have confirmed they will both not be in attendance. The first is Kyle Sandilands who, rather awkwardly, was supposed to present one of the awards.

Sandilands was expected to present the award for Most Outstanding Children's Program while holding his 11-month-old son Otto. However, Kyle confirmed on Friday on his radio show that he decided to pull out at the eleventh hour.

“I've been asked to present something, but I've had to pull the pin," he told Kyle and Jackie O listeners. "I've told them to shove it in their a**e, my exact words yesterday.

"My thing was, I had to bring my child out, he's not even one, and it was supposed to be at ten past eight, but they can't guarantee it won't be before 9pm. I said, 'I've got a baby, I can't be [waiting around] with a baby.'"

Kyle went on to add that his wife Tegan Kynaston also advised against it. "My wife said, 'What does [Otto] get out of it? He's just a bit of arm candy for you to get on TV'... so I told them I'm not going.”

It's unclear at this stage who will be stepping into Kyle's shoes to present the segment. While Kyle himself wasn't nominated for any awards, his Australian Idol co-judge Amy Shark is up for Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

And the hits keep coming because Home and Away legend Ada Nicodemou has also pulled out of this year's Logies. Ada's reasoning is less controversial than Kyle, as she's currently on a vacation with her family.

“Hey, everyone, how are you? I’m really good... Well, not that good because I’ve got some bad news,” she said in an Instagram video.