Kourtney Kardashian says her family needs better boundaries with toxic men.

Watch any episode of The Kardashians and we guarantee you that the phrase 'loyalty is everything' will pop up at least once an episode. It's basically the family mantra.

And it seemingly extends to the very problematic men in their life.

From Lamar Odom and Scott Disick to Kanye West and Tristan Thompson, there's no better representation of their commitment to having each other's backs than by looking at how they treat their ex-partners.

The family have been known to stand by and support their past partners — particularly those who they have children with — no matter how messy or scandalous it can get.

And there's no one who has felt the weight of it more than Khloe Kardashian.

The 39-year-old has had her share of problems when it comes to ex-partner Tristan Thompson, 32 — the father of her two children.

You don't have to be a Kardashian fan to know things went hard south for Khloé and Tristan, after he faced numerous cheating scandals between 2018 and 2022, including fathering a child around the same time of the birth of his second son with Khloe...