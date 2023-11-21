An unpopular opinion about Kim Kardashian’s next ‘movie star’ move.

Kim Kardashian is a comedian now.

According to Deadline, Kim Kardashian is attached to the comedy film The 5th Wheel, with the reality star expected to star and produce. The script is by Saturday Night Live writer Paula Pell and comedian Janine Brito, with five studios apparently dueling it out to land the movie.

Kardashian has reportedly been super involved in the whole process, attending every pitch meeting with the studios.

But the news that Kim's latest career pivot could have her starring in a comedy has left punters... confused. After all, Kim has only just dipped her toe into the acting pool and she's more known for her work on The Kardashians and her brands, SKIMS and SKKN.

But this news is not shocking.

This news is not something that should cause outrage.

This was all part of the master plan.

Kim's pivot to a career in comedy began when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The reality star's skits were well received, and her brutal opening monologue was universally praised.

Kim Kardashian's opening monologue on SNL. Image: NBC.