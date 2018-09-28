We can now see the moment the Kardashians discovered Tristan Thompson was cheating on Khloe.

In a midseason trailer for Keeping up with the Kardashians Season 15 there appears to be a clue about what went down behind the scenes during the cheating scandal between Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian that occurred earlier this year.

In the video, we hear Scott Disick say “nobody in this family can ever catch a break”, followed by a montage of Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

“They have another video of him?”, Kim says on the phone to Khloe.

“Unfollowed I hate him, sorry not sorry,” Kim continues.

“The things I can control I have to be able to control,” Khloe then says, accompanying footage of her getting an ultrasound towards the end of her pregnancy.

It’s the first time we have officially heard from Khloe Kardashian about the scandal which occurred in April this year, just prior to the 34-year-old’s birth to her daughter True Thompson on April 16 2018.

Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian appeared to confirm the cheating news with a comment on “Comments by Celebs”.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat,” she began the comment.

“I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating that they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap,'” she continued, shutting down wedding rumours that circulated earlier this month.

“Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it’s just simply untrue,” the mum added.

In April this year, Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian opened up about the cheating scandal on The Ellen Degeneres Show.

“Poor Khloe. I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f**ked up,” Kim told the talk show host.