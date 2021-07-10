A quick recap of what the heck is going on between Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom right now.

Khloé Kardashian finds herself smack-bang in the middle of drama often. But this time, it's not because of anything she did.

Earlier today, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star, 37, shared a photo on Instagram, featuring herself taking an outdoor shower in a bikini (you know, as you do). And instantly, she received an influx of comments from friends, family, and.... two of her ex-partners: Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom.

Yep, this is where things get weird.

Watch the trailer for the final season of Keeping up with the Kardashians here. Post continues below.



Video via Hayu.

First, Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, wrote, "Hottie" alongside a series of heart-eyed and fire emojis. Which is... strange.

Then hours later, her most recent ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares her three-year-old daughter True, commented a series of heart and fire emojis, followed by a threatening comment directly to Odom.

"@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," Thompson wrote, seemingly referencing Odom's near-fatal drug overdose in 2015.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯