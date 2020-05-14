The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I have a few extra pounds on, and I love it.” Kourtney Kardashian is sick of everyone talking about her stomach.

Kourtney Kardashian wants everyone asking online to know she’s definitely not pregnant.

The 41-year-old recently shared a photo on Instagram of herself lounging in a bikini reading a book. But it didn’t take long for people to comment on her stomach (despite the fact it looks perfectly normal).

“SHE’S PREGNANT,” one person commented.

Luckily the comment didn’t seem to bother her too much.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it,” Kourtney replied. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

View this post on Instagram ???? ???????? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 13, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

That same dame, Khloe also responded to rumours on Twitter that she’s currently pregnant.

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick,” she wrote.