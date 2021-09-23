Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were once the world's most famous twins. Their lives have changed a lot.

If you were born before 2000 or just watched a lot of TV during your teenage years, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen need no introduction.

The 35-year-old twins, who were born in Los Angeles in 1986, solidified their place in pop culture when they debuted on Full House at just six months old.

From 1987, the fraternal twins shared the role of Michelle Tanner for the entire run of the series – right up until they were six years old.

From sharing their first steps and first words on set to wearing dentures for continuity purposes, Mary-Kate and Ashley’s time spent growing up on the American sitcom quickly launched their (very lucrative) career in Hollywood.

Now, three decades on from their debut on Full House, a lot has changed for the Olsen twins.

Here’s what Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s life is like now.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s career.

The Olsen twins began acting when they were just six months old. Image: Getty.

After their time sharing the role of Michelle on Full House, Mary-Kate and Ashley's acting career soon skyrocketed.

In 1993, shortly before the end of Full House, the Olsen twins established the entertainment company Dualstar, which produced all of their subsequent direct-to-DVD films.

Over the years, the pair made dozens of popular direct-to-DVD movies, including Our Lips Are Sealed, Passport to Paris, and How The West Was Fun, as well as a series of musical mystery videos titled The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley.