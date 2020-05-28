Before Mary-Kate Olsen filed for divorce, her husband's ex-wife moved into their house.

Mary-Kate Olsen has fled New York City, to spend time with her twin sister Ashley and friends outside the city, after her emergency divorce request was denied by a Manhattan court.

Earlier this month, news broke that Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy, were seeking a divorce, but in the middle of a pandemic, it wasn’t an easy thing to do.

The 33-year-old former child star and fashion designer signed a petition for divorce on April 17, according to US Weekly.

At the time, however, New York City courts were not accepting divorce filings due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Therefore, Olsen was seeking an emergency order to allow her to file the legal paperwork to end her marriage, but Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Michael Katz denied the request, as it was not deemed an essential matter.

Before submitting the request, Olsen’s attorneys received an email from 50-year-old Sarkozy’s attorneys, giving her a May 18 deadline to get her stuff out of their NYC apartment. She claimed he is trying to force her out, because he terminated their lease without her knowledge, according the TMZ.

“This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19,” her case said, Page Six reported.

“I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well,” the court papers continued.

She had requested an extension to May 30, as she could not meet the deadline due to New York’s strict quarantine guidelines, but claimed he had not responded.