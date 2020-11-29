The controversial life of Kirk Cameron, nearly 30 years after the end of 'Growing Pains'.

In the late 1980s, Kirk Cameron was a household name thanks to his heartthrob status. As a teenager, he was the archetypal pin-up, adored by young girls across the world.

Cameron was the former star of Growing Pains, playing Mike Seaver for the sitcom’s seven seasons between 1985 to 1992. He starred alongside a young Leonardo DiCaprio, and a then-unknown Brad Pitt who made a couple of guest appearances.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kirk Cameron both starred in Growing Pains. Image: ABC.

But as soon as the show was cancelled, Cameron’s career took a turn and his public image has shifted immeasurably in the nearly 30 years since the end of Growing Pains. Here’s where he is now.

Kirk Cameron the born-again Christian.

When Cameron was first catapulted into mainstream fame, he was a “staunch atheist” who thought he “was just too smart to believe in a fairy tale like that,” he later wrote in ‘How Do You Know He's Real’.

During the height of his career while on Growing Pains, he became a born-again Christian.

"I had everything that I wanted. I had as much money as I wanted to spend. I was travelling around the world meeting famous people. I was a famous person… But I met a man, who was the father of a girl that I liked, and I got to talking to this man, and he said, 'There’s still something that you don’t have, though, Kirk. You have a lot, but you don’t have the Lord'."

Kirk Cameron in 1991. Image: Getty.