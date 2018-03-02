A brief history of the ultra famous women you probably forgot Leonardo DiCaprio dated.

Oh, Leo.

Hollywood heartthrob of the 1990s. Former demi-god plastered all over the bedroom walls of teenage girls (aka my wall). Actor who had to fight a bear to finally get his acting Oscar. Environmental warrior. And… founding father of the ‘Pussy Posse’.

It's no secret that Leonardo DiCaprio's favourite hobby is partying on a yacht in the Caribbean with models. He and his crew, the aforementioned Pussy Posse, which included fellow stars Tobey Maguire and David Blaine, were known for prowling and bonking their way through the social scenes of New York and Los Angeles. And while in many ways Leo certainly matured, he kinda sorta never grew out of his philandering ways. (Oh, but he is campaigning against climate change so we can forgive any indiscretions.)

And so, over the years, 43-year-old Leo (aka the original f*ckboy) has left behind a rather long trail of famous women he's dated. It's not easy to keep track of them all. But lost amongst the 462,502 young blonde models, there are a few surprises. Here are some of stars he was linked to you may have either forgotten about, or completely missed at the time.

Naomi Campbell