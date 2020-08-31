So, Brad Pitt's new girlfriend has a husband.

Brad Pitt has been enjoying a holiday in the South of France with his rumoured new girlfriend, 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski.

Meanwhile, Poturalski's husband is likely back in Germany. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

According to Page Six, Poturalski has been married to 68-year-old German restaurateur Roland Mary for about eight years.

﻿The couple have a seven-year-old son.

Last week, Poturalski arrived in France with Pitt, 56, who she reportedly met at one of her husband's restaurants in Berlin.

Hollywood relationships are always a bit complicated, but surely this takes the cake. Surely. And that's without even bringing Angelina Jolie and Pitt's intense divorce and custody battles into it.

Goodness. It's a lot, isn't it? Here's everything we know.

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski's relationship.

Pitt reportedly met Poturalski at one of her husband's Berlin restaurants while he was on a press tour for his Oscar-winning role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Three months later, they attended a Kanye West concert in Los Angeles together.

Then last week, the pair got onto a jet in Paris, and according to the photos and a source, they looked loved up.

"They looked really close," the source told The Sun.

"Insiders told us that they were very discreet around people but very cuddly inside private places like cars and inside the private jet."

They have a 29-year age gap.

Sources suggest that the two were travelling to Pitt's holiday home, Chateau Miraval, which he bought with Jolie back in 2011 for $67 million.

It was also the venue of Brad and Angelina Jolie's wedding... which took place on August 23, 2014, exactly six years before he and his new girlfriend visited.