Oh. Bachelor in Paradise's Alex regrets giving his rose to Keira, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. Oh. It turns out Bachelor in Paradise's Alex regrets giving his rose to Keira.

Monday night's rose ceremony on Bachelor in Paradise left us feeling all very... confused.

In case you missed it, Alex McKay decided to give a "friendship rose" to Keira Maguire instead of pursing things with fellow contestant Keely Spedding.

But now, Alex says he regrets his decision after hearing what Keira had to say about him behind his back.

"You see people’s true colours in that room when no one is around. They can blame it on editing but you say what you say. It shows who the really nice people are when they are talking behind your back," he told The Courier Mail.

"Hearing how Keira spoke about me I probably would have sent her home. I probably would have given [his rose] to Keely."

Alex said that he thought he was making the right decision at the time because he didn't feel a connection with Keely or Cass Mamone.

"I did say if it came down to a friendship rose I’d be picking [Keira] and I am a man of my word."

Alex also told the publication he would be keen to appear on reality TV again. But next time around, he might not swim onto the show as part of his entrance.

"I thought with the power of TV they would make it look like I swam in," he said about his entrance on Bachelor in Paradise.