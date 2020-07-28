"He is super intense." Bachelor in Paradise's Helena on what Jamie is really like, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "That environment makes everyone crazy." Bachelor in Paradise's Helena on what Jamie is really like.

Jamie Doran gets a pretty rough edit on Bachelor in Paradise.

From the running animal footage on his arrival, to the 10 minutes dedicated to his decision to leave Fiji because he thought Timm had gone, to the Star Wars style font over screen while he speaks.

We get it: Jamie is intense.

Speaking to Mamamia following her exit on Monday night's episode, Helena Sauzier said Jamie's edit was perhaps a bit of an exaggeration (but not... by much).

"He's a lot more fun in real life," she said.

"He is super intense, yes, and he does go on but he's a good human and I think maybe, he was quite intense in that environment but that environment makes everyone crazy sometimes."

Helena found herself learning Jamie had a bit of a thing for her after he began having multiple conversations with others, even telling Timm she "gets his quirkiness".

But Jamie didn't really have a chance, with Helena saying there was one person she had hoped to see in Fiji who she missed... just.

"I actually did ask to see Jackson and he asked the same for me, but we just missed each other," she told Mamamia.

"I think he'll probably find someone in there, we'll have to wait and see."

Bachelor in Paradise continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 10.

