"Shady as hell." All the gossip that has emerged from Kristin Cavallari's marriage breakdown.

In late April, amid a global pandemic, reality TV veteran Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler announced they are separating after 10 years together.

Kristin, who is known for her time on MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, and more recently the E! Network’s Very Cavallari, married the NFL quarterback in 2013. The couple only returned to the US earlier this month, after quarantining for three weeks together in the Bahamas.

On April 27, the couple announced the news via their Instagram pages, writing: “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.

“We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

It sounded, like most celebrity divorce announcements do, extremely amicable. But in the days and weeks since, details have come to light painting a very different narrative.

The court documents.

Court documents obtained by People stipulate that Cavallari is alleging “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for their divorce.