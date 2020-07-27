A very important investigation into which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

We're only three weeks into Bachelor in Paradise and the show has already taken over our lives and our Instagram feeds.

Yep, seeing our favourite Bachie contestants back on our screens wearing hawaiian shirts is exactly what we need right now.

So far this season, we've already seen endless drama, lies, threatened walkouts and little bit of romance.

But we're no strangers to the perils of reality TV romances, we know that not all the couples will stand the test of time.

So, here's all the evidence about which Bachelor in Paradise couples are still together today.

Timm and Brittany.

Image: Instagram. They're one of our favourite couples in paradise who we didn't realise we'd love so much until they partnered up.

But some pretty compelling evidence has come to light that suggests Timm Hanly and Brittany Hockley don't end up together.

Last week, Timm was seen out and about in Melbourne with a woman who was quite clearly not... Brittany.

In pictures shared by the Daily Mail, Timm was seen hugging and kissing a brunette woman.

And now, just to make things even more juicy, it seems the ~mystery woman~ has been idenitifed as his on and off ex-girlfriend Briana De La Motte.

According to The So Dramatic! podcast, Timm supposedly broke up with Brittany after they left paradsise and later got back together with his ex.