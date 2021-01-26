Katie Price is known as a glamour model. But for 18 years her life has been all about her son.

Katie Price may be best known as her glamour modelling alter-ego, Jordan, with her topless shots blazoned on lads' mags - but life for her now looks very different.

A typical day for Katie now includes organising medicine for her eldest son Harvey and keeping him smiling while she wipes away the plasterboard on the floor after he’s punched through the wall during a fit.

Listen to the latest episode of The Spill, Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast, where Laura and Kee discuss how Olivia Wilde became the villain in her own romance story. Post continues after podcast.

Harvey has an array of disabilities that have hindered his mental and physical development and made a huge impact on his behaviours. Sure, this alters the dynamic of home life a bit for the now mum of five Katie, but she wouldn’t change Harvey for the world.

Fiercely protecting him throughout his life (despite drowning in public criticism), this is an honest look into Katie Price’s life as a parent.

But first, let’s wind back the clock to where it all began...

Katie Price’s relationship with Dwight Yorke.

At the height of her glamour modelling career, Katie Price started dating Manchester United footballer Dwight Yorke. The two attended red carpets together and seemed like a match made in tabloid heaven.

However, at 14 weeks pregnant with Harvey (and during a lingerie shoot), Katie found out that Dwight had been cheating on her when evidence emerged of him with another woman.

Dwight and Price in 2001. Image: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty.