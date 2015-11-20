Katie Price and Peter Andre's son is all grown up.

Katie Price has shared a rare snap of her 10-year-old son Junior – and he’s the spitting image of his famous parents.

Price uploaded the cute photo below to Instagram with the caption, "My gorgeous Junior had his hair done by @roscofraser at his salon @collectionshair".

And we can't decide if he looks more like mum, or dad Peter Andre.

In the photo, Junior is proudly showing off a brand new haircut and he seems like a natural in front of the camera - something else he's inherited from his parents.

Back in August, Price shared another photo of Junior, with the sweet caption ,"My baby Junior growing up soo quick but still snuggles up and wants cuddles."

Price, previously known as Jordan, started dating Andre after they both appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and they married in 2005.

Price already had a son, Harvey, from a previous relationship.

In June 2005, she gave birth to Junior Savva Andreas Andre and in June 2007, she delivered daughter Princess Tiaamii Crystal Esther Andre.

WATCH a snippet of Katie Price discuss life as a mother below. Post continues after video...