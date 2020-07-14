Five kids to three fathers: Inside Katie Price's chaotic family life.

Former British glamour model Katie Price can't be with her son right now.

In yet another cruel knock on effect caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, she's been banned from the 18-year-old's side in intensive care.

Price, 42, has been told the next 48-hours are "critical" as doctors administer around the clock care to Harvey who is struggling to breathe.

Harvey Price was rushed into hospital over the weekend with a 42 degree temperature and chest pains.

He has Prader-Willi Syndrome among a number of other health conditions, and as The Sun reports, "one of his conditions is adrenal failure that could cause his organs to fail and is very dangerous."

Price is back home now waiting by the phone for news on his condition which is said to be stable at the moment.

This isn't the first time she's had an experience like this with Harvey, and according to OK Magazine she's gone into a familiar state of mind: "robot mode."

In July, Katie Price updated her YouTube follows on her son's condition.