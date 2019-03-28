A McCann family insider has revealed what he thinks happened to Madeleine.

Clarence Mitchell is a former BBC reporter. He was hired to help overwhelmed Portuguese press officers, but was quickly moved over to help the McCann family as media interest in their case grew. He’s been in that role ever since.

Madeleine McCann vanished from her family’s Portugal holiday villa aged three, and hasn’t been seen for 12 years.

There are countless theories surrounding her disappearance, but extensive investigations haven’t come close to finding her.

Maddie’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann have never given up on their daughter. Her room remains as it was, and they continue to hold out hope that somewhere out there, she’s alive.

The new Netflix documentary released globally this month explores her disappearance in an eight part series, and it’s reignited the question: what happened to Madeleine? Maddie’s parents weren’t involved in the doco, despite being asked, saying they didn’t think it would help the investigation.

Mr Mitchell has given his opinion on the case, in an interview with The Telegraph; “I asked the British authorities what they think happened and if there was any family involvement, and they assured me it was just a rare case of stranger abduction.”

“It’s very rare, but it can happen. A sexual motive is an obvious possibility.”

He added: “A child was taken to order from that room.”

It’s the same theory the McCanns have confidently backed. They think their daughter was abducted by a trafficker.

The couple were named as formal suspects themselves at the very start of investigations in 2007, and it’s a theory that many keep going back to.

In his interview, Mr Mitchell blasted those who said the McCanns “didn’t care” about their children.