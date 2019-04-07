After Madeleine McCann disappeared, police offered Kate a deal to confess to her murder.

For almost 12 years, the world has been looking for Madeleine McCann.

Following on from the release of Netflix’s controversial documentary The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, there are a number of new theories as to what happened to the British toddler when she went missing from a Portuguese hotel room in Praia da Luz, during a family holiday in 2007.

Many of them point the finger at Madeleine’s parents Gerry and Kate McCann.

The McCanns have been suspects in their daughter’s missing persons case since the very beginning. In particular, police focused on Maddie’s mother Kate McCann after finding fluids that matched her DNA on her daughter’s clothing, leading them to investigate the theory Kate and Gerry killed their daughter with an overdose of Calpol, a sleeping aid.

In a resurfaced passage from her 2011 book Madeleine: Our Daughter’s Disappearance and the Continuing Search for Her, Kate wrote about the deal Portuguese police offered her to confess to murdering her daughter.

During an 11-hour long interrogation, authorities told Kate she would only serve “around two years in jail” if she admitted to killing Maddie and hiding her body, The Sun reports.

This was only half of the deal. The McCanns’ Portuguese lawyer also told Kate that it would be “much better” if she went to jail so that Gerry could “go free” and take care of their other children, now-14-year-old twins Sean and Amelia.