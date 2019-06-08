Inside the 'Kardashian Curse': Cheating, drug addiction and domestic violence.

You may have heard of something called the Kardashian Curse; a theory, according to some people on the interwebs, that any person closely associated with the Kardashians is destined to be forced out of their inner circle.

But is this a… Konspiracy theory? Is it just another way people can use the family name for some basic alliteration?

Or is there something to it?

In an interview in 2018 with magazine GQ US, Kylie Jenner admitted the Kardashian Curse could really be a thing when she acknowledged that some of the men she and her sisters have dated have not been able to handle the pressure of being part of one of the world’s most famous families.

“That’s exactly what it is,” she said. “They come and can’t handle it. It’s everyone around us that aren’t used to it.”

The ‘curse’ was also discussed by the family themselves in a 2016 episode of their show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK).

In the episode, Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick hires a spiritual medium to help purge him of the “Kardashian Curse.”

Kim isn’t pleased about the concept, and Kourtney is just plain confused, considering she’s the mother of his children and, by association, Disick has been given much fame and fortune.

Anyway, we feel it’s a theory worth, ahem, konfirming, so we’ve decided to take a deep dive into the Kardashian Curse.

Kris Humphries

Basketball player Kris Humphries was famously married to Kim Kardashian West for just 72 days; after they’d spent a reported $10 million on the wedding.