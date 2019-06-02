Kris Jenner‘s relationship with boyfriend Corey Gamble, was at the centre of some major beef in this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kris, 63, has been dating Corey, 38, since November 2014, following her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner. But it seems some members of the ‘klan’ are not exactly happy about it.

In the episode, Kim, 38, explained that her husband, Kanye, threw shade at Corey for being ‘secretive’, questioning why none of them had ever met his family.

“Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you, we’ve never met any of your family members,’” she explained in the episode. “Of course we’ve all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him – I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time.”

And it isn’t just Kim and Kanye who have a problem with the apparently elusive Corey.

Kris and Corey were living their best lives at the Met gala, earlier this month. Image: Getty.

In the episode, Khloe, 34, also piped up.

"After my mom got her divorce, I was like, ‘Okay, this probably isn’t going to last,’" Khloé said. "I just didn’t feel the need to get that connected or attached. Then when I saw time progressing and the relationship was still there, we tried to get to know him, but he has not been receptive in this whole thing."

We'll be honest – we didn't really see Kris and Corey going the distance either.

So what do we actually know about the man who has been dating the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner family for four and a half years?

What does Corey Gamble do?

Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, Corey went to Morehouse College to study business marketing. Corey works for SB Projects, an entertainment and marketing company owned by Scooter Braun, who represents artists such as Ariana Grande and (at one time) Kim's husband, Kanye West. When Corey first met Kris, he was acting as Justin Bieber's road manager. According to The Sun, he is close with the 25-year-old, who he calls his "nephew".