Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The Block’s Elyse and Josh have just made their next major real estate move.

Last year’s The Block winners Josh Barker and Elyse Knowles have already had a pretty damn swell 2018.

Not only did model Elyse recently snag an ambassador role at Myer as well as a hosting gig on Channel Nine’s travel show Postcards, but the Melbourne couple also just got the keys to their new home.

The couple shared on Instagram that they got the keys last week, and, of course, the renovations have already begun.

“When we get the keys to our new home and Joshy paints EVERYTHING white,” they captioned the image.

“Feels fresh and ready for our butts to move in YAY.”

No doubt it won’t be long before they’re selling this home for a tidy profit too.

2. The incredible Dolly Parton donates her 100 millionth book to children in need.



Sorry for gushing but Dolly Parton has once again proved she’s everything a celebrity should be, using her fame and wealth to help others.

Since 1995 country music singer has been quietly running charity, the Imagination Library, which sends books to children for free each month.