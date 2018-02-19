Dave Hughes is here to set the record straight on his The Block purchase once and for all.

Despite the fact that comedian Dave Hughes’ ‘splurge’ was meant to be kept completely hush hush, his $3.067 million The Block house purchase immediately made national headlines… as you do.

There was the reveal behind the winning bid, the fact that his wife, Holly, certainly did not want this on the public record and then, most recently, news that the bank ‘undervalued’ his purchase below the bidding price.

It’s been a journey and a half, so naturally, when he came into the Mamamia offices, we wanted to know exactly what happened.

Firstly, the host of the Network Ten show Hughesy, We Have a Problem would like to set one thing straight… he regrets nothing.

“There’s been a couple of misquotes saying that I’ve paid too much, I don’t believe I paid too much, I believe in the long run I will have made a good decision.

“The bank has valued it as less than, but that’s what banks do, they’re just being conservative,” he explains.

Although they’re currently leasing the Elsternwick property out – a suburb which Hughesy says is “very up and coming,” and “blue ribbon” in fact, they haven’t ruled out the idea of one day living there.

“As long as people continue to rent it out and no one sets it on fire… It’s fine” he stipulates…

So pretty much, no regrets.

And no arson, please and thank you.

Mia Freedman speaks to comedian Dave Hughes about marriage, sobriety, and what he values most.



However, more importantly, how does one go from keeping the deal on the down-low to have it streamed on television? Well turns out, it’s just part of the demands of hosting a daily radio show.